AnPac Bio announces plan to implement ADS ratio change

Oct. 18, 2022 7:50 AM ETAnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (ANPC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • AnPac Bio (NASDAQ:ANPC) plans to change the ratio of the company’s American Depositary Shares to its Class A ordinary shares from one ADS representing one Class A ordinary share to one  ADS representing twenty Class A ordinary shares.
  • The change in the ADS ratio is expected to take place on November 4, 2022.
  • For the company’s ADS holders, the change in the ADS ratio will have the same effect as a one-for-twenty reverse ADS split. 
  • The ADSs will continue to be traded on Nasdaq under the symbol “ANPC.”
  • There will be no change to the company’s Class A ordinary shares.
  • Shares are up 1.7% premarket.

Comments

