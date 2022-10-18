Kalera gains on plan to divest seed genetics business and international assets
Oct. 18, 2022 7:55 AM ETKalera Public Limited Company (KAL), KALWWBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- 8Kalera Public Limited (NASDAQ:KAL) shares are surging on intention to divest its subsidiary, Vindara, and the assets of its international business.
- Vindara is expected to continue serving Kalera’s strategic custom seed needs and serving other indoor farming companies.
- The international business includes the previous &ever GmbH management team, and farming assets in Kuwait and Singapore.
“We expect that these divestitures will address the strategy we announced in September to bring our U.S. farms to cash flow positive much faster than anticipated while reducing capital requirements for all Kalera holdings. These transactions align with our capital light business model we discussed in our analyst and investor event last month. It will allow us to stay laser focused on bringing our U.S. farms to cash flow positive faster while reducing our capital requirements,” said Jim Leighton, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kalera.
- Shares are trading 39% higher in the premarket.
