Carnival Corporation commences offering of $1.25B senior notes due 2028 for refinancing
Oct. 18, 2022 7:56 AM ETCarnival Corporation & plc (CCL), CUK
- Carnival Holdings (Bermuda) Limited, a subsidiary of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) (NYSE:CUK) has commenced a private offering of $1.25B of senior unsecured priority notes due 2028.
- The company expects to use the net proceeds to make principal payments on debt, for general corporate purposes and may use all or a portion to temporarily repay amounts outstanding under the company's revolver.
- The company and its subsidiaries will contribute 12 unencumbered vessels to the Issuer, with each of these vessels continuing to be operated under one of the company's, Carnival plc's or one of their subsidiaries' brands.
- Shares up 3.6% PM.
