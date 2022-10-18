Deveron signs multi-year contract with USDA for use of carbon services platform
Oct. 18, 2022 7:57 AM ETDeveron Corp. (DVRNF), FARM:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Deveron (OTCPK:DVRNF) has expanded its enterprise pact supporting the USDA by $900K, representing organic growth of 50% on the contract and increases the total value to $2.7M.
- The company has agreed to provide an additional $464,500 in collection service as well as $435,500 in soil analytics and has expanded the scope of the contract to include Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Colorado, Montana, Idaho, and Washington.
- The soil analytics will be provided by Deveron's vertically integrated lab network.
- The soil data will be used to support the USDA's Conservation Reserve Program that is being run in partnership with Michigan State University, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and the University of Wisconsin.
- Since its launch in Q3/2021, Deveron has signed $10M in enterprise contracts to use the company's carbon services platform.
