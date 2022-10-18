Asahi Kasei Plastics Singapore secures approval to produce sustainable plastic

Oct. 18, 2022 8:03 AM ETAsahi Kasei Corporation (AHKSY)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Asahi Kasei Plastics Singapore, a wholly owned subsidiary of diversified Japanese multinational company Asahi Kasei (OTCPK:AHKSY), stated Tuesday it has acquired an international certification ISCC PLUS for its polyphenylene ether (PPE) as a sustainable product.
  • The certification received on Sept. 19 allows Asahi Kasei Plastics Singapore to produce and sell PPE using sustainable raw material assigned by the mass-balance method.
  • The company told production of PPE using biomass-derived raw material is scheduled to begin in January 2023.
  • PPE is an engineering plastic that is blended with other resins such as polystyrene and polyamide to form modified PPE (m-PPE). "Asahi Kasei’s Xyron m-PPE is widely used in automotive parts, consumer electronics, and industrial products," report.

