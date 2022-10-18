Hero Technologies files for license to grow cannabis in Michigan

Oct. 18, 2022

  • Hero Technologies (OTCQB:HENC) has filed for a license to build and operate a cannabis growing facility in Vassar Township, Michigan.
  • The cannabis company recently entered into a purchase agreement to acquire a 10-acre parcel in Vassar, and it expects to close on the property within the next 60 days.
  • The company's Michigan-based unit BlackBox Systems and Technologies already has statewide pre-qualification approval for the adult (recreational) and medicinal use of cannabis. Additionally, HENC needs local approval to establish cannabis operations.
