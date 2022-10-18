Cosmos Holdings slides after pricing $7.5M securities offering
Oct. 18, 2022 8:14 AM ETCosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Cosmos Holdings (NASDAQ:COSM) shares dopped 43% premarket on Tuesday after the healthcare group priced an $7.5M upsized public offering of common stock and warrants.
- The offering comprises of 62.5M shares of common stock (or common stock equivalents), Series A Warrants to purchase 62.5M shares of common stock and Series B Warrant to purchase 62.5M shares of common stock at a combined price of $0.12 per share and warrant.
- Aggregate gross proceeds are estimated to be $7.5M. Net proceeds from the offering will be used to support pending or potential acquisitions, payment of certain liabilities to existing warrant holders, as well as for working capital purposes and general corporate purposes.
- The offering is expected to close around October 20, 2022.
