Deutsche Bank is cautious on the containerboard sector in a new update posted on Tuesday.

Pointing to weak containerboard supply and demand fundamentals, the firm lowered both International Paper (NYSE:IP) and Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) to a Sell rating from Hold. Meanwhile, the rating on WestRock Company (WRK) was kept at Hold.

"Given weakening demand and upcoming capacity additions, we anticipate containerboard prices will fall by $100 per ton in total over the next year. This would bring domestic kraftliner prices down to $835 per ton for a 10.7% reduction from current levels at $935."

Deutsche Bank does not think the market is anticipating the full extent of its forecast for pricing drops. Of special interest to International Paper (IP) holders, DB sees risk to the company's dividend in 2024.

Price target cuts by Deutsche Bank: International Paper (IP) to $29, Packaging Corp. to $104,

Shares of IP fell 0.63% premarket to $33.02 and PKG was off 0.46% to $115.41.

