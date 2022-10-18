FIS appoints Stephanie Ferris as President and CEO; re-affirms Q3 guidance

Oct. 18, 2022 8:22 AM ETFidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • FIS (NYSE:FIS) appoints current company President and 28-year fintech veteran, Stephanie Ferris to the role of President and CEO of the company effective January 1, 2023, succeeding Gary Norcross who will become Executive Chairman of the Board. 
  • Norcross has served as the company’s CEO for the last eight years and Chairman since 2018.
  • Ferris was also appointed to the FIS Board of Directors.
  • The company expects revenues and adjusted earnings per share to be within its Q3 guidance range with revenue at the mid-point of the range and adjusted earnings per share to be at the low-end of the range.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.