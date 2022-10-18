FIS appoints Stephanie Ferris as President and CEO; re-affirms Q3 guidance
Oct. 18, 2022 8:22 AM ETFidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- FIS (NYSE:FIS) appoints current company President and 28-year fintech veteran, Stephanie Ferris to the role of President and CEO of the company effective January 1, 2023, succeeding Gary Norcross who will become Executive Chairman of the Board.
- Norcross has served as the company’s CEO for the last eight years and Chairman since 2018.
- Ferris was also appointed to the FIS Board of Directors.
- The company expects revenues and adjusted earnings per share to be within its Q3 guidance range with revenue at the mid-point of the range and adjusted earnings per share to be at the low-end of the range.
