Semtech, Sierra Wireless receive DOJ second request on deal
Oct. 18, 2022 8:22 AM ETSierra Wireless, Inc. (SWIR), SMTC, SW:CABy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Semtech (SMTC) and Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) said they received a request for additional information from the Dept. of Justice in regards to the Sierra Wireless acquisition.
- Semtech (SMTC) and Sierra Wireless (SWIR) said they will continue to work with the DOJ to resolve their open questions and bring the review to a close, according to a statement. The issuance of the second request extends the waiting period under the HSR Act until 30 days after Semtech and Sierra have substantially complied with the second requests.
- Semtech (SMTC) received a no action letter from the Canadian Competition Bureau on Oct. 3, satisfying the Competition Act Approval condition to closing.
- Semtech (SMTC) announced in August it planned to acquire Sierra Wireless (SWIR) for $31 per share in all cash.
