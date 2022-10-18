Semtech, Sierra Wireless receive DOJ second request on deal

Oct. 18, 2022 8:22 AM ETSierra Wireless, Inc. (SWIR), SMTC, SW:CABy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Corporate office of Semtech (<span class='ticker-hover-wrapper'>NASDAQ:<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/SMTC' title='Semtech Corporation'>SMTC</a></span>)

EuToch/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Semtech (SMTC) and Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) said they received a request for additional information from the Dept. of Justice in regards to the Sierra Wireless acquisition.
  • Semtech (SMTC) and Sierra Wireless (SWIR) said they will continue to work with the DOJ to resolve their open questions and bring the review to a close, according to a statement. The issuance of the second request extends the waiting period under the HSR Act until 30 days after Semtech and Sierra have substantially complied with the second requests.
  • Semtech (SMTC) received a no action letter from the Canadian Competition Bureau on Oct. 3, satisfying the Competition Act Approval condition to closing.
  • Semtech (SMTC) announced in August it planned to acquire Sierra Wireless (SWIR) for $31 per share in all cash.

