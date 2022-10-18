Acushnet loses bull rating at Roth Capital with golf spending seen at risk

Oct. 18, 2022 8:26 AM ETAcushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Golf ball putting on green grass near hole golf to win in game at golf course with sunset background

Somchai Sookkasem/iStock via Getty Images

Roth Capital Partners downgraded Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) on Tuesday to a Neutral rating from a prior perch of Buy.

Analyst George Kelly and team believe GOLF has elevated risk given the weakening consumer environment in the U.S. and globally. FY23 estimates on GOLF were moved slightly lower amid heightened FX risk and they warn on more downside if equipment trends were to worsen.

"Looking ahead, Roth warns on elevated risk that GOLF does not match consensus marks. Key risk areas for the company include FX with half of GOLF's revenue coming from international markets and a consumer spending slowdown, particularly in Europe.

"We now model for golf club revenue to decline 5%, while other operating segments remain flattish. We also model for gross margin to expand 100bps year-over-year due to normalization in freight costs, from both price and mix (back to ocean freight)."

Roth Capital Partners set a new 12-month price target on Acushnet (GOLF) of $45.

Shares of GOLF were up 1.55% premarket on Tuesday to $46.47.

Achushnet (GOLF) is expected to report earnings during the first week of November.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.