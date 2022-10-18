Farmmi secures new high volume order exporting to Israel
Oct. 18, 2022 8:26 AM ETFarmmi, Inc. (FAMI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) secures of a high-volume order for its popular dried Shiitake mushrooms and black fungus for export to Israel.
Ms. Yefang Zhang, Farmmi's Chairwoman and CEO, commented "Israel continues to lead as one of the largest global health and wellness foods markets. With more of the population aware of the direct relationship between what we consume and our health, Farmmi is well positioned as an attractive supplier. Our reputation for high quality agriculture products gives us a competitive advantage, which we continue to leverage in our drive to increase profitable sales."
