Farmmi secures new high volume order exporting to Israel

Oct. 18, 2022 8:26 AM ETFarmmi, Inc. (FAMI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor

  • Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) secures of a high-volume order for its popular dried Shiitake mushrooms and black fungus for export to Israel.

  • Ms. Yefang Zhang, Farmmi's Chairwoman and CEO, commented "Israel continues to lead as one of the largest global health and wellness foods markets. With more of the population aware of the direct relationship between what we consume and our health, Farmmi is well positioned as an attractive supplier. Our reputation for high quality agriculture products gives us a competitive advantage, which we continue to leverage in our drive to increase profitable sales."

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.