Prelude wins FDA clearance to start Phase 1 trial for cancer candidate
Oct. 18, 2022 8:27 AM ETPrelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD), an oncology-focused biotech, announced Tuesday that the FDA cleared its Investigational New Drug Application (IND) for PRT3789 allowing the company to start a Phase 1 trial for the antitumor agent.
- A protein degrader targeted at SMARCA2 (BRM) mutations in cancer tissue, PRT3789, has demonstrated antitumor activity in preclinical models at well-tolerated doses, the company said.
- “Clearance of the IND for PRT3789 represents a major milestone for Prelude Therapeutics, as we advance our first-in-class SMARCA2 protein degrader from discovery to the clinic,” Dr. Peggy Scherle, Chief Scientific Officer of Prelude (PRLD), noted.
- The Phase 1 trial for PRT3789 is designed to enroll patients with advanced solid tumors harboring SMARCA4. The dosing is expected to start in Q1 2023.
- PRLD awaits multiple catalysts in its clinical programs this year.
