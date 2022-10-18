Prelude wins FDA clearance to start Phase 1 trial for cancer candidate

Oct. 18, 2022 8:27 AM ETPrelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Headquarters of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Grandbrothers

  • Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD), an oncology-focused biotech, announced Tuesday that the FDA cleared its Investigational New Drug Application (IND) for PRT3789 allowing the company to start a Phase 1 trial for the antitumor agent.
  • A protein degrader targeted at SMARCA2 (BRM) mutations in cancer tissue, PRT3789, has demonstrated antitumor activity in preclinical models at well-tolerated doses, the company said.
  • “Clearance of the IND for PRT3789 represents a major milestone for Prelude Therapeutics, as we advance our first-in-class SMARCA2 protein degrader from discovery to the clinic,” Dr. Peggy Scherle, Chief Scientific Officer of Prelude (PRLD), noted.
  • The Phase 1 trial for PRT3789 is designed to enroll patients with advanced solid tumors harboring SMARCA4. The dosing is expected to start in Q1 2023.
  • PRLD awaits multiple catalysts in its clinical programs this year.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.