Frontier announces $800M investment to expand fiber-optic network in Connecticut

Oct. 18, 2022 8:27 AM ETFrontier Communications Parent, Inc. (FYBR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Fiber Optics Cable

peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

  • Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FYBR) has announced plans to invest $800M to expand its fiber-optic network in Connecticut.
  • The investment will allow the firm to make fast and reliable broadband service accessible to ~800,000 homes and businesses by the end of 2025.
  • Plans call for deploying fiber in new areas, including Windsor Locks, East Windsor, and Stafford Springs that wuill help expand Frontier's (FYBR) fiber footprint in the state by roughly 60% by the end of 2025.
  • Since its fiber build began in late 2020, the company has built fiber to over 500,000 homes and businesses in over 70 towns across Connecticut.

