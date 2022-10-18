Frontier announces $800M investment to expand fiber-optic network in Connecticut
Oct. 18, 2022 8:27 AM ETFrontier Communications Parent, Inc. (FYBR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FYBR) has announced plans to invest $800M to expand its fiber-optic network in Connecticut.
- The investment will allow the firm to make fast and reliable broadband service accessible to ~800,000 homes and businesses by the end of 2025.
- Plans call for deploying fiber in new areas, including Windsor Locks, East Windsor, and Stafford Springs that wuill help expand Frontier's (FYBR) fiber footprint in the state by roughly 60% by the end of 2025.
- Since its fiber build began in late 2020, the company has built fiber to over 500,000 homes and businesses in over 70 towns across Connecticut.
