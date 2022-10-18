State Street stock climbs after Q3 earnings bolstered by NII growth, sees $1B buyback plan

State Street (NYSE:STT) shares accelerated 4.7% in Tuesday premarket trading after its third-quarter earnings reflected robust net interest income growth that partly helped to offset fee revenue deceleration from market volatility.

Of note, the asset manager said it intends to buy back approximately $1B of its common stock in Q4.

Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.82 (excluding notable items of $0.02) topped the average analyst estimate of $1.78, but dipped from $1.91 in Q2 and $1.96 in the year-ago period.

Revenue of $2.96B, though, fell short of the Wall Street consensus of $2.97B, and compared with $2.95B in Q2 and $2.99B in Q3 2021.

Net interest income increased to $660M from $584M in Q2 and $487M a year earlier.

Fee revenue, however, fell to $2.3B from $2.37B in the prior quarter and $2.5B in Q3 of last year.

Foreign exchange trading services revenue of $319M slid from $331M in Q2 but gained from $279M a year ago.

Return on average common equity was 11.2% vs. 12.1% in Q2 and 11.6% in Q3 2021.

Assets under custody and administration of $35.69B decreased 7% from Q2 and -18% Y/Y, driven by lower market levels, a previously disclosed client transition and the impact of currency translation, partially offset by new business installations.

Earlier, State Street Non-GAAP EPS of $1.82 beats by $0.04, revenue of $2.96B misses by $10M.