Altius Minerals expects Q3 attributable royalty revenue up by 27% Y/Y
Oct. 18, 2022 8:14 AM ETAltius Minerals Corporation (ATUSF), ALS:CA, ARR:CA, ATRWFBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Altius Minerals (OTCPK:ATUSF) expects to report Q3 2022 annual attributable royalty revenue of $26.4M, an increase of 26.9% Y/Y.
- On a nine-month basis, attributable royalty revenue of $80.5M in 2022 compares to $60.5M during the comparable period in 2021.
- Potash portfolio revenue during the quarter jumped 171% Y/Y to $10.3M, reflecting significantly higher average realized prices.
- Iron ore revenue in the form of dividends from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty declined to $3.7M, due to higher sustaining and growth capital spending and lower declared dividends by the Iron Ore Company of Canada.
- Renewable energy and other royalty revenue included ~$2M related to the Corporation’s 59% interest in Altius Renewable Royalties.
