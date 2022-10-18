TD Holdings to acquire stake in Shenzhen Tongdow Internet Technology for RMB650M

Oct. 18, 2022 8:31 AM ETTD Holdings, Inc. (GLG)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

Transport and logistic concept, Manager and engineer checking and controlling logistic network distribution and data on tablet for logistic Import export on motorway background

ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

  • China-based commodities trading service provider TD Holdings (NASDAQ:GLG) is set to acquire a controlling interest in Shenzhen Tongdow Internet Technology for a cash consideration of RMB650M.
  • GLG unit Shenzhen Baiyu Jucheng Data Technology and the seller, Shanghai Zhuotaitong Industry, have entered into an exclusive option agreement and a 10-year exclusive business cooperation agreement for the acquisition.
  • The acquisition, expected to be completed in a month, is subject to a fairness opinion and valuation report of Shenzhen Tongdow Internet Technology from an independent third party.
  • GLG shares were trading +8.11% pre-market.
  • Source: Press Release

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.