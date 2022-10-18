Albertsons Companies Non-GAAP EPS of $0.72 beats by $0.07, revenue of $17.92B beats by $220M
Oct. 18, 2022 8:32 AM ETAlbertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Albertsons Companies press release (NYSE:ACI): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.72 beats by $0.07.
- Revenue of $17.92B (+8.5% Y/Y) beats by $220M.
- Shares +1.6% PM.
- Identical sales increased 7.4%; Digital sales increased 36%.
- Loyalty members increased 16% to 31.8M.
- Vivek Sankaran, CEO said, "Throughout the quarter, we continued to invest in our digital transformation, our differentiation in Fresh, and the modernization of our capabilities. As we look ahead to the balance of the year, we believe we are well-positioned to further accelerate in each of these areas, as we continue to roll out our Customers for Life strategy. With ongoing productivity to support our investments and to cushion inflationary and consumer headwinds, we will continue to prioritize our investments in deepening our relationships with our customers and communities. Our teams' commitment to serving our customers is driving our performance while furthering our purpose to bring people together around the joys of food and to inspire well-being."
