BNY Mellon to redeem $750M floating rate senior notes due 2023
Oct. 18, 2022 8:36 AM ETThe Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) plans to redeem all of the $750M issued and outstanding Floating Rate Senior Notes due October 30, 2023.
- The notes will be redeemed on October 30, 2022 at a price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the notes plus any accrued and unpaid interest thereon to, but excluding, the redemption date.
- Payment of the redemption price will be made through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company.
- BK shares were up around 2% premarket
- On Monday, BNY Mellon stock climbed after Q3 earnings release
