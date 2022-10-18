Lockheed Martin rises in premarket trading on adjusted EPS beat

Oct. 18, 2022

U.S. And Philippine Troops At The Balikatan War Games

Dondi Tawatao/Getty Images News

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) rose 0.7% in premarket trading after the defense contractor reported Q3 adjusted EPS of $6.87, beating estimates by $0.15. Its revenue of $16.58 billion missed the consensus estimate by $110 million.

The company added as much as $14 billion to its stock buyback program. It plans $4 billion in repurchases of common stock during the final three months of 2022, bringing the yearly total to $8 billion.

Lockheed's stock had climbed 12% by the end of trading on Oct. 17, contrasting with a 23% decline for the S&P 500 Stock Index (SP500).

Seeking Alpha contributor Dhierin Bechai rates Lockheed Martin (LMT) as a Buy on the defense contractor's dividend yield. Contributor Deep Value Ideas also has a Buy rating on Lockheed Martin (LMT) based on the outlook for defense spending.

Net sales (mln)*
Business unit Q3 2022 Q3 2021 % change
Aeronautics $7,089 $6,568 7.9%
Missiles and Fire Control $2,831 $2,781 1.8%
Rotary and Mission Systems $3,781 $3,980 -5.0%
Space $2,882 $2,699 6.8%
Total $16,583 $16,028 3.5%
*Corrects earlier version with error in Space net sales

_

Lockheed Martin Operating profit (mln)
Business unit Q3 2022 Q3 2021 % change
Aeronautics $759 $714 6.3%
Missiles and Fire Control $382 $413 -7.5%
Rotary and Mission Systems $414 $459 -9.8%
Space $301 $264 14.0%
Other, net -$127 -$47
Total unallocated items $303 $444
Total consolidated operating profit $2,159 $2,294 -5.9%

_

Lockheed Martin Backlog (mln)
Business unit Q3 2022 Q3 2021 % change
Aeronautics $48,162 $49,118 -1.9%
Missiles and Fire Control $28,077 $27,021 3.9%
Rotary and Mission Systems $35,026 $33,700 3.9%
Space $28,448 $25,516 11.5%
Total $139,713 $135,355 3.2%

