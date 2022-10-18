Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) rose 0.7% in premarket trading after the defense contractor reported Q3 adjusted EPS of $6.87, beating estimates by $0.15. Its revenue of $16.58 billion missed the consensus estimate by $110 million.

The company added as much as $14 billion to its stock buyback program. It plans $4 billion in repurchases of common stock during the final three months of 2022, bringing the yearly total to $8 billion.

Lockheed's stock had climbed 12% by the end of trading on Oct. 17, contrasting with a 23% decline for the S&P 500 Stock Index (SP500).

Seeking Alpha contributor Dhierin Bechai rates Lockheed Martin (LMT) as a Buy on the defense contractor's dividend yield. Contributor Deep Value Ideas also has a Buy rating on Lockheed Martin (LMT) based on the outlook for defense spending.

Net sales (mln)* Business unit Q3 2022 Q3 2021 % change Aeronautics $7,089 $6,568 7.9% Missiles and Fire Control $2,831 $2,781 1.8% Rotary and Mission Systems $3,781 $3,980 -5.0% Space $2,882 $2,699 6.8% Total $16,583 $16,028 3.5% *Corrects earlier version with error in Space net sales

Lockheed Martin Operating profit (mln) Business unit Q3 2022 Q3 2021 % change Aeronautics $759 $714 6.3% Missiles and Fire Control $382 $413 -7.5% Rotary and Mission Systems $414 $459 -9.8% Space $301 $264 14.0% Other, net -$127 -$47 Total unallocated items $303 $444 Total consolidated operating profit $2,159 $2,294 -5.9%

