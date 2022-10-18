Lockheed Martin rises in premarket trading on adjusted EPS beat
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) rose 0.7% in premarket trading after the defense contractor reported Q3 adjusted EPS of $6.87, beating estimates by $0.15. Its revenue of $16.58 billion missed the consensus estimate by $110 million.
The company added as much as $14 billion to its stock buyback program. It plans $4 billion in repurchases of common stock during the final three months of 2022, bringing the yearly total to $8 billion.
Lockheed's stock had climbed 12% by the end of trading on Oct. 17, contrasting with a 23% decline for the S&P 500 Stock Index (SP500).
Seeking Alpha contributor Dhierin Bechai rates Lockheed Martin (LMT) as a Buy on the defense contractor's dividend yield. Contributor Deep Value Ideas also has a Buy rating on Lockheed Martin (LMT) based on the outlook for defense spending.
|Net sales (mln)*
|Business unit
|Q3 2022
|Q3 2021
|% change
|Aeronautics
|$7,089
|$6,568
|7.9%
|Missiles and Fire Control
|$2,831
|$2,781
|1.8%
|Rotary and Mission Systems
|$3,781
|$3,980
|-5.0%
|Space
|$2,882
|$2,699
|6.8%
|Total
|$16,583
|$16,028
|3.5%
|*Corrects earlier version with error in Space net sales
_
|Lockheed Martin
|Operating profit (mln)
|Business unit
|Q3 2022
|Q3 2021
|% change
|Aeronautics
|$759
|$714
|6.3%
|Missiles and Fire Control
|$382
|$413
|-7.5%
|Rotary and Mission Systems
|$414
|$459
|-9.8%
|Space
|$301
|$264
|14.0%
|Other, net
|-$127
|-$47
|Total unallocated items
|$303
|$444
|Total consolidated operating profit
|$2,159
|$2,294
|-5.9%
_
|Lockheed Martin
|Backlog (mln)
|Business unit
|Q3 2022
|Q3 2021
|% change
|Aeronautics
|$48,162
|$49,118
|-1.9%
|Missiles and Fire Control
|$28,077
|$27,021
|3.9%
|Rotary and Mission Systems
|$35,026
|$33,700
|3.9%
|Space
|$28,448
|$25,516
|11.5%
|Total
|$139,713
|$135,355
|3.2%
