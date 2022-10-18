Arcadis IBI secures tri-state traveler information system contract
Oct. 18, 2022 8:37 AM ETIBI Group Inc. (IBIBF), IBG:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Arcadis IBI (OTCPK:IBIBF) has been awarded a multi-year contract for its traveler information system, Travel-IQ, adding to a growing list of states, cities, provinces and countries currently leveraging Arcadis IBI’s Software-as-a-Service solution.
- The multi-year New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont contract established with Southwest Research Institute ((SwRI)) expanded in 2022 to include Arcadis IBI’s integration of the Travel-IQ web product with the SwRI New England Compass advanced traffic management system (ATMS).
- As part of a Tri-State partnership, Arcadis IBI’s Travel-IQ product will provide advanced mapping, navigation and trip planning capabilities to the general public.
- In addition to the multi-year SaaS Tri-State contract, Arcadis IBI has also been awarded contract renewals in Alaska, Florida, Louisiana, New York and Southern California.
- The contracts add to Arcadis IBI’s growing body of intelligence-based mobility work throughout the U.S., and will specifically add new traveler system features along with mobile apps for reporting in each of the States.
- Earlier on September 27, 2022, IBI Group joined Arcadis, a global leader in the delivery of sustainable design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets.
Comments