New dividend-based infrastructure ETF may be available soon

BNY Mellon intends to launch the BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF, a fund meant to focus on dividend-paying infrastructure companies.

Per the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing, the fund seeks to capitalize on infrastructure-related stocks that offer a combination of cash flow stability, sustainable business models, dividend payment potential and quality valuation metrics. Moreover, according to the prospectus, “infrastructure refers to the structures, networks, systems and facilities necessary for the operation, function, growth or development of a society or economy.”

Some infrastructure segments that the ETF will monitor can include water treatment facilities, sewer facilities, oil and gas pipelines, storage facilities, and other services used for gathering, processing or transporting hydrocarbon products. Additionally, the fund may also cover areas within the space of communications towers, data centers, fiber networks, transportation, health care equipment as well as other focus points.

The Infrastructure Income ETF also intends to trade under the ticker symbol BKGI, list itself on the Cboe BZX Exchange, and come attached with a 0.65% expense ratio.

At some level, BKGI will also find itself competing alongside other infrastructure-based ETFs such as the Global X US Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE), iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF), iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA), SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (GII), and even the broad spectrum Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLI) and the Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS).

Year-to-date price action: PAVE -15%, IGF -12.5%, IFRA -12.7%, GII -12%, XLI -17.5%, and VIS -18.5%.

