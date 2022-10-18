Mynaric to provide optical communications terminals to Northrop Grumman

Oct. 18, 2022 8:42 AM ETMynaric AG (MYNA)NOC, MOYFFBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) said Tuesday it will provide Northrop Grumman (NOC) optical communications terminals for 14 satellites under the Space Development Agency's (SDA) Tranche 1 Tracking Layer program.
  • Each satellite will feature three optical communications terminals, a wide field-of-view infrared sensor, and a Ka-band payload for communications.
  • Mynaric (MYNA) will supply 42 CONDOR Mk3 terminals to Northrop Grumman (NOC) for the program, with deliveries expected in 2024 for deployment in 2025.
  • The SDA selected Northrop Grumman (NOC) as a prime contractor for its Tranche 1 Tracking Layer - the initial missile warning/missile tracking warfighting capability of the National Defense Space Architecture.

