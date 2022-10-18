Walmart launches beta creators platform ahead of holiday season
Oct. 18, 2022 8:42 AM ETWalmart Inc. (WMT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Walmart (NYSE:WMT) said on Tuesday it has launched a beta version of its creators platform in the streak of influencers' inspired content alongside expansion of brand's reach.
- The dedicated platform is designed to allow creators to monetize shoppable products from the retail giant.
- The company told creators who sign up will have access to tens of thousands of products and are given the opportunity to earn revenue all while earning commissions on sales they refer through their content story and generating affiliate product links for their posts. There is no cap set on commissions.
- “We know our customers are inspired by the content and stories they see from their favorite influencers in their social feeds every day,” said William White, Chief Marketing Officer, Walmart U.S.
- With beta version launching just ahead of the busy holiday season, the retailers expects the full launch of Walmart Creator in 2023.
