Albertsons Companies trickles higher after earnings topper

Oct. 18, 2022 8:44 AM ETAlbertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI)KRBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Top Grocery Retailer Kroger To Acquire Rival Albertsons For $24.6 Billion

Mario Tama/Getty Images News

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) reported revenue growth of 8.5% for FQ2 to $17.92B, including identical sales growth of 7.4% and digital sales growth of 36%.

The grocery store operator's gross margin rate fell to 27.9% during the quarter vs. 28.6% last year. Excluding the impact of fuel and LIFO expense, gross margin rate decreased 43 basis points. The decrease was primarily driven by increases in product and supply chain costs, increases in picking and delivery costs related to the growth in digital sales, and fewer COVID-19 vaccines in the quarter, partially offset by the benefits of ongoing productivity initiatives.

Net income was $343M during the quarter for the Idaho-based company vs. $295M a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA was $1.09B vs. $965M a year ago.

Shares of Albertsons (ACI) rose 0.79% in premarket trading on Tuesday to $26.64. Kroger (KR) was up 0.74% to $42.42.

Read about some of the implications of the Kroger-Albertsons deal across the grocery store sector.

