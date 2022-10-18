BurgerFi announces expansion up the Eastern Seaboard

Oct. 18, 2022 8:25 AM ETBurgerFi International, Inc. (BFI), BFIIWBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • BurgerFi (NASDAQ:BFI) has announced its expansion up the Eastern Seaboard, with opening 10 restaurant locations over the past 10 months and has opened its 15th Gopuff ghost kitchen location.
  • The better-burger concept's flexible footprint model has led to the opening of 10 locations to-date this year plus an anticipated 30 Gopuff locations by year end.
  • The company is also strengthening its presence in airports, which allows the company to tap into an audience that values convenience without sacrificing quality.
  • "We are deeply committed to expanding our footprint across the nation so we can bring our unrivaled all-natural burgers to customers everywhere," says Ophir Sternberg, executive chairman at BurgerFi International.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.