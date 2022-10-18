BurgerFi announces expansion up the Eastern Seaboard
Oct. 18, 2022 8:25 AM ETBurgerFi International, Inc. (BFI), BFIIWBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- BurgerFi (NASDAQ:BFI) has announced its expansion up the Eastern Seaboard, with opening 10 restaurant locations over the past 10 months and has opened its 15th Gopuff ghost kitchen location.
- The better-burger concept's flexible footprint model has led to the opening of 10 locations to-date this year plus an anticipated 30 Gopuff locations by year end.
- The company is also strengthening its presence in airports, which allows the company to tap into an audience that values convenience without sacrificing quality.
- "We are deeply committed to expanding our footprint across the nation so we can bring our unrivaled all-natural burgers to customers everywhere," says Ophir Sternberg, executive chairman at BurgerFi International.
