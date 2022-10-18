B. Riley Financial purchases performing receivables from W.S. Badcock for ~$168M
Oct. 18, 2022
- B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) has purchased a second portfolio of performing receivables from the home-furnishing retailer W.S. Badcock, a subsidiary of Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG).
- The company's majority-owned special purpose vehicle has purchased ~$198M of the company's performing receivables for an aggregate purchase price of ~$168M.
- The vehicle can purchase up to an additional $75M of receivables over the six months post-closing, subject to certain limitations.
- The company had previously acquired $535M of performing receivables for ~$400M.
- The transaction was financed using a $148M senior secured term loan credit facility from Pathlight Capital.
- RILY shares were trading +2.43% pre-market.
- Source: Press Release
