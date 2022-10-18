RiceBran technologies shares slip on $1.5M registered direct offering
Oct. 18, 2022 8:45 AM ETRiceBran Technologies (RIBT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) to raise $1.5M through a definitive securities purchase agreement with institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 1M shares of the company's common stock at a purchase price of $1.50/share of common stock in a registered direct offering.
- The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about October 20, 2022.
- In addition, in a concurrent private placement, the company will issue to the investors warrants to purchase up to 2M shares of common stock.
- The warrants have an exercise price of $1.60/share, are exercisable six months following issuance and will have a term of two and one-half years from the initial exercise date.
- Shares are trading down 14.52% premarket.
