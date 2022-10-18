Silvergate Capital stock slides after Q3 earnings hurt buy lower network usage

Oct. 18, 2022 8:46 AM ETSilvergate Capital Corporation (SI)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) shares slumped 9.6% in Tuesday premarket trading after the digital asset-focused bank's Q3 earnings disappointed as the use of its real-time payments network declined during the quarter and its cost of deposits increased.

Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.28, trailing the average analyst estimate of $1.41, increased from $1.13 in Q2 and from $0.68 in the year-ago quarter.

Silvergate Exchange Network, which enables U.S. dollar transfers between participating Silvergate account holders, handled $112.6B of USD transfers in Q3, down from $191.3B in Q2.

Q3 digital asset customer-related fee income slipped to $7.9M from $8.8M in Q2 and from $8.1M in Q3 2021.

SEN Leverage commitments of $1.5B at Sept. 30 rose from $1.4B at June 30.

Net interest margin improved to 2.31% from 1.96% in Q2 and 1.26% in Q3 2021.

Digital currency customers rose to 1,677 at Sept. 30 from 1,585 at June 30.

Q3 deposits slipped to $13.2B from $13.5B at the end of Q2 2022. Loans of $1.39B dropped from $1.47B in Q2.

Cost of deposits, annualized, was 0.16% in Q3, up from 0.0% in both Q2 and Q3 2021; cost of funds, at 0.28%, jumped from 0.03% in Q2 and from 0.01% in Q3 2021.

Return on average common equity was 12.99% in Q3 vs. 10.99% in Q2.

Book value per share of $35.94 at Sept. 30, 2022 fell from $38.86 at June 30.

Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.

Earlier, Silvergate Capital (SI) GAAP EPS of $1.28 misses by $0.09, revenue of $89.34M misses by $11M

