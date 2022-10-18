Roblox rises as Needham raises estimates, reaffirms buy rating after September results

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) shares rose as investment firm Needham raised its bookings and adjusted EBITDA estimates after the company reported better-than-expected September data on Monday.

On Tuesday, analyst Bernie McTernan raised bookings estimates for the rest of the year following the September data, which showed that bookings were between $212M and $219M, while daily active users were 57.8M, up 23% year-over-year. The company also said it had 4B "hours engaged" during the month, up 23% year-over-year.

McTernan also raised his adjusted EBITDA estimates for the third-quarter and fourth-quarter by 6% and 12% following the results. He also boosted bookings estimates for the fourth-quarter to $852M, up from a prior estimate of $824M.

"We are increasing our bookings estimates for the remainder of the year, which could prove to be conservative if prior seasonality holds off of this September outperformance," McTernan wrote in a note to clients.

The analyst reiterated his buy rating and $53 price target on Roblox (RBLX).

Roblox (RBLX) shares gained more than 4% to $44.32 in premarket trading.

Last week, investment firm BTIG slightly lowered its third-quarter bookings estimates on Roblox (RBLX), but added that it remained upbeat on the company's long-term business potential.