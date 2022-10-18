Signature Bank's (NASDAQ:SBNY) stock dipped 3.3% in Tuesday premarket trading as its third-quarter results came in mixed, though its bottom line exceeded expectations as its net interest income was buoyed by higher interest rates.

Q3 EPS of $5.57 surpassed the average analyst estimate of $5.42 and jumped from $3.88 in the year-ago period.

Total income of $717.74M, however, missed the Wall Street consensus of $737.63M, but climbed from $512.2M a year before.

Net interest income (before provision for credit losses) shot up 40.2% to $674.0M from a year ago. In turn, net interest margin of 2.37% advanced from 1.88% in Q3 2021.

Provision for credit losses was $29.01M compared with $3.99M in Q3 2021.

Return on average common equity came in at 18.42% vs. 13.63% in Q2 and 17.93% in Q3 of last year.

Loans increased 26% Y/Y to $73.84B; deposits drifted up 7.5% to $102.78B. The softer increase in deposits reflected a $3B shortfall from its digital asset banking team.

The lender declared a cash dividend of $0.56 a share, payable on or after Nov. 10, 2022 to common shareholders at record at the close of business on Oct. 28, 2022. It also declared a cash dividend of $12.50 a share on or after Dec. 30, 2022 to preferred shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 16, 2022.

Conference call starts at 9:00 a.m. ET.

