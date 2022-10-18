MaxLinear joins prpl Foundation for open service platform featuring its AnyWAN™ broadband chips
Oct. 18, 2022 8:59 AM ETMaxLinear, Inc. (MXL)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL) announces the availability of the MaxLinear AnyWAN Open Service Platform running prplOS.
- Operators in the prpl Foundation strive to get a common middleware enabling their innovative apps and services to run on multiple hardware platforms. The MaxLinear Open Service Platform is a development kit for operators as well as for hardware and software developers.
- “MaxLinear is dedicated to partnering with our customers to revolutionize how people connect through engineering innovation. The challenge for the telecommunications industry is bringing that innovation to market quickly. Working with the prpl Foundation on this powerful open-source hardware development platform gives developers and operators the tools they need to easily develop and test multiple services.” said Will Torgerson, vice president and general manager, Broadband group for MaxLinear.
