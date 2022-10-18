Simon Property launches its own American Express card with Cardless
Oct. 18, 2022 9:01 AM ETSimon Property Group, Inc. (SPG), AXPBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) and fintech Cardless have agreed to introduce a credit card that gives its users up to 3% back on eligible purchases made at Simon's shopping malls, the companies said Tuesday.
- In addition, the Simon American Express (NYSE:AXP) credit card will offer up to 5% back on eligible purchases at participating Simon (SPG) destination retailers.
- Simon (SPG) is making an investment in Cardless, which follows a recent investment from Amex Ventures, American Express's (AXP) strategic investment group, and Cardless's completed $40M series B round.
- Upon approval, the card will be available to cardmembers instantly via the Cardless mobile app with a physical card arriving by mail. Consumers will be able to apply for an account using their smartphones.
- Earlier this month, Simon (SPG) agreed to acquire a 50% stake in asset manager Jamestown
