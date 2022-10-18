Iron ore prices tumble as Vale production, Rio shipments rise
Iron ore prices on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange slid Tuesday to their lowest in six weeks while Singapore futures fell to YTD lows, as Vale's (NYSE:VALE) higher Q3 iron ore production and increased shipments by Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) added pressure to already weak prices.
The most-traded January iron ore on the Dalian exchange (SCO:COM) ended daytime trading -0.4% at 687 yuan/metric ton ($95.57), after earlier hitting its lowest since September 7 at 678 yuan, and November iron ore on the Singapore exchange fell as much as 1.4% to $90.30/ton before turning higher.
On Monday, benchmark 62%-grade iron ore's (TIOC:COM) spot price hit an 11-month low of $94/ton, according to SteelHome consultancy data.
With top steel producer China sticking with its stringent zero-COVID rules that have slowed its economy and hopes fading for more policy support, analysts expect iron ore to continue below $100/ton beyond 2022.
Iron ore prices are coming off five consecutive weeks of declines.
