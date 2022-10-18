Iron ore prices on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange slid Tuesday to their lowest in six weeks while Singapore futures fell to YTD lows, as Vale's (NYSE:VALE) higher Q3 iron ore production and increased shipments by Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) added pressure to already weak prices.

The most-traded January iron ore on the Dalian exchange (SCO:COM) ended daytime trading -0.4% at 687 yuan/metric ton ($95.57), after earlier hitting its lowest since September 7 at 678 yuan, and November iron ore on the Singapore exchange fell as much as 1.4% to $90.30/ton before turning higher.

On Monday, benchmark 62%-grade iron ore's (TIOC:COM) spot price hit an 11-month low of $94/ton, according to SteelHome consultancy data.

With top steel producer China sticking with its stringent zero-COVID rules that have slowed its economy and hopes fading for more policy support, analysts expect iron ore to continue below $100/ton beyond 2022.

Iron ore prices are coming off five consecutive weeks of declines.