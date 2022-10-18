AMSC announces $30M of new energy power system orders

Oct. 18, 2022 8:40 AM ETAmerican Superconductor Corporation (AMSC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • AMSC (NASDAQ:AMSC) has announced $30M of new energy power systems orders, which includes orders for enclosed capacitor banks, harmonic filters, voltage controllers, rectifiers and transformers.
  • Nearly one third of the revenue from these orders is expected to be recognized in fiscal year 2022.
  • Approximately half of these orders come from recent decarbonization efforts, which increase demand of metals, mining, and materials.
  • "We look forward to playing an important role in the future of sustainable and reliable energy with our solutions.” said Daniel P. McGahn, Chairman, President and CEO, AMSC.
  • AMSC +5.02% premarket to $4.18.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.