AMSC announces $30M of new energy power system orders
Oct. 18, 2022 8:40 AM ETAmerican Superconductor Corporation (AMSC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- AMSC (NASDAQ:AMSC) has announced $30M of new energy power systems orders, which includes orders for enclosed capacitor banks, harmonic filters, voltage controllers, rectifiers and transformers.
- Nearly one third of the revenue from these orders is expected to be recognized in fiscal year 2022.
- Approximately half of these orders come from recent decarbonization efforts, which increase demand of metals, mining, and materials.
- "We look forward to playing an important role in the future of sustainable and reliable energy with our solutions.” said Daniel P. McGahn, Chairman, President and CEO, AMSC.
- AMSC +5.02% premarket to $4.18.
