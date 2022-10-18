Clorox Company is on watch after Evercore ISI warns Street estimates are too high

Evercore ISI started off coverage on Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) with an Underperform rating.

In a note published on Tuesday, the firm said it looks for CLX to underperform as structural issues in strategy and execution undermine Clorox’s pricing power and eventually truncate the profit windfall the shares currently discount.

"Trading at 200% premium to the market, CLX discounts that Street estimates are too low as prices of key commodities such as resin have started deflating and mfg. costs come down by scaling back on 3rd parties. A margin inflection is likely and our estimates are above consensus."

There is also a worries that Clorox's (CLX) complex portfolio has undermined pricing power and that the strategic Ignite pivot takes reinvestment away from core businesses.

The firm said it would be sellers of CLX into strength as investors gravitate to the firm's margin recovery’s potential.

The base case price target set by Evercore ISI on CLX is $126 to rep 6% downside from the premarket trading price of $134.44.

Taking the other side of the trade, Morgan Stanley tipped Clorox to beat earnings estimates with its upcoming report.