Comera Life Sciences rises on positive preclinical data from Sequrus study

Oct. 18, 2022 9:09 AM ETComera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (CMRA)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • Comera Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CMRA) is trading 6.1% higher after it announced positive data from Sequrus study.
  • The company said preclinical data showed that its caffeine-based SQore excipient did not result in local or systemic toxicity and had no impact on any measured pharmacokinetic parameters of ipilimumab when administered under the skin.
  • Comera is using its formulation platform SQore to enable subcutaneous (SQ) delivery of IV drugs such as monoclonal antibodies.
  • "Based on our four preclinical studies completed to date with our lead excipient, we believe that our technology has the potential to bring the freedom of self-administration to existing life-changing therapies," the company said.
  • The results also showed that caffeine had no impact on ipilimumab (branded as Yervoy to treat skin cancer) half-life and no effect on pharmacokinetic data for both the IV and SQ groups.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.