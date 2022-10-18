Comera Life Sciences rises on positive preclinical data from Sequrus study
Oct. 18, 2022 9:09 AM ETComera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (CMRA)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Comera Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CMRA) is trading 6.1% higher after it announced positive data from Sequrus study.
- The company said preclinical data showed that its caffeine-based SQore excipient did not result in local or systemic toxicity and had no impact on any measured pharmacokinetic parameters of ipilimumab when administered under the skin.
- Comera is using its formulation platform SQore to enable subcutaneous (SQ) delivery of IV drugs such as monoclonal antibodies.
- "Based on our four preclinical studies completed to date with our lead excipient, we believe that our technology has the potential to bring the freedom of self-administration to existing life-changing therapies," the company said.
- The results also showed that caffeine had no impact on ipilimumab (branded as Yervoy to treat skin cancer) half-life and no effect on pharmacokinetic data for both the IV and SQ groups.
