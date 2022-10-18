JZZ Technologies enter into JV agreement with affiliate of Hospitality Development Group
- JZZ Technologies (OTCPK:JZZI) and its subsidiary LION Development Group, have entered a non-exclusive JV agreement with AJ Developments Group, an affiliate of Hospitality Development Group to develop multiple residential and commercial real estate projects, initially in South Carolina and Florida, and then expanding to surrounding regions in the south eastern United States.
- Hospitality Development Group is a development company specializing in hotel, resort, and residential developments.
Cardona, CEO of JZZ Technologies, Inc., stated, "Joining with Hospitality Development Group and Jerry Krystoff is a major step forward for our Company's young real estate development division. It immediately elevates us to a whole new level of capacity and brings impressive credentials to our projects that can only be gained from decades of successful development projects, in many cases on a massive scale. We look forward to launching new projects as we consummate our plans with HDG. We expect to begin the rollout of several premiere projects over the next four quarters. Ultimately, this Joint Venture is expected to add significant revenues from small-to-large scale projects that will offer solid profits aimed at delivering excellent shareholder value."
