Taoping enters agreement with Jiangsu SuLiXin for display terminals and services
Oct. 18, 2022 9:11 AM ETTaoping Inc. (TAOP)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Taoping's (NASDAQ:TAOP) wholly owned subsidiary, Taoping Digital Tech. enters three-year strategic cooperation agreement with Jiangsu SuLiXin Cultural Creative Group.
- Under the agreement, SuLiXin will purchase display terminals and services from Taoping, with the two companies also agreeing to jointly develop larger scale digital multimedia exhibition hall projects across China.
- Specifically, SuLiXin plans to purchase at least RMB 30M ($4.2M) of equipment from the company during the term of the agreement.
- Company has agreed to leverage the channel advantages of its proprietary city partners network to actively help promote the development of SuLiXin's various other cultural exhibition hall project businesses in the national market, especially in East China.
