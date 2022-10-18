Parsec Capital Acquisitions announces merger agreement with Enteractive Media
- Parsec Capital Acquisitions (NASDAQ:PCX) has announced the execution of an agreement and plan of merger with Enteractive Media of Calgary, on Oct. 13, 2022.
- The transaction has been approved by the Board of Directors of both the Company and Enteractive Media and is expected to be consummated in the Q4 2022.
- Upon the closing, the combined company is expected to operate under the name Enteractive Media and remain a Nasdaq listed public company trading under a new ticker symbol.
- "We view the transaction valuation as highly attractive to investors. We believe that through our merger, coupled with the management's background we have the potential to create significant value for shareholders." said Ms. Patricia Trompeter, Chairperson and CEO of Parsec.
