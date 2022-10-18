BAE Systems wins $143M U.S. Navy contract
Oct. 18, 2022 9:13 AM ETBAE Systems plc (BAESY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY) has won a $143M, five-year contract from the U.S. Navy to provide management, engineering, maintenance, and IT support services to the Surface Combat Systems Center in Wallops Island.
- Under the contract, BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY) will continue to support the integration of various mission equipment, combat systems, and computer programs for the center.
- The support includes all major activities and engineering on the systems used for Surface Navy testing, training, and support of deployed surface combat systems, advanced systems under development, warfare systems integration, interoperability, and at-sea testing and exercises.
