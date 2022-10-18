Charles River rises on collaboration to make gene therapies for vision disorders

Oct. 18, 2022 9:17 AM ETCharles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

  • Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) and Nanoscope Therapeutics are collaborating for manufacturing gene therapies for vision disorders.
  • Charles River will manufacture both plasmid DNA and viral vectors for late stage trials targeting degenerative ocular diseases with no known cure, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
  • Nanoscope will have access to manufacturing platforms and multiple Charles River CDMO centers of excellence, the company added.
  • Nanoscope's optogenetic therapy uses a proprietary AAV2 vector to deliver Multi-Characteristic Opsin (MCO) genes into retinal cells to enable vision, CRL noted.
