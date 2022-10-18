Pitney Bowes launches two new applications on SaaS shipping platform
Oct. 18, 2022 9:19 AM ETPitney Bowes Inc. (PBI)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) announced Tuesday the expansion of its SaaS shipping platform with the addition of two new applications - PitneyTrack Inbound and PitneyAnalytics.
- These Shipping 360's latest application are aimed to provide cloud-based solutions to help businesses track packages and gain insights that organizes complex data into a simplified view of enterprise-wide shipping and mailing expenses.
- "Parcel volumes are expected to grow in the coming years," the global shipping and mailing company said. The latest Pitney Bowes Parcel Shipping Index predicts US parcel volume will reach 30-45 billion by 2027.
- Pitney Bowes (PBI) shares are up 2% in pre-market trading on Tuesday; however, the stock has lost over 60% in the past one-year.
- Seeking Alpha Quant Analysis assign Strong Sell to PBI, which sets the stock analysis stand apart from Wall Street's Buy rating.
