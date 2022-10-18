Remark Holdings gets Nasdaq nod for continued listing

Oct. 18, 2022 9:19 AM ETRemark Holdings, Inc. (MARK)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Remark Holdings (NASDAQ:MARK) said Tuesday Nasdaq granted its request to continue listing its stock on the exchange.
  • The company was notified that it was not in compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price rule, after which it appealed the Nasdaq Hearings Panel.
  • Remark Holdings (MARK) CEO Kai Shing Tao informed the panel how the firm plans to fulfill listing requirements based on its future business and capital prospects.
  • The company has till Jan. 11, 2023 to comply with Nasdaq's minimum bid price rule.
  • Shares of Remark Holdings (MARK) inched 2.1% higher before the bell.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.