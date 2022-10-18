Remark Holdings gets Nasdaq nod for continued listing
Oct. 18, 2022 9:19 AM ETRemark Holdings, Inc. (MARK)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Remark Holdings (NASDAQ:MARK) said Tuesday Nasdaq granted its request to continue listing its stock on the exchange.
- The company was notified that it was not in compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price rule, after which it appealed the Nasdaq Hearings Panel.
- Remark Holdings (MARK) CEO Kai Shing Tao informed the panel how the firm plans to fulfill listing requirements based on its future business and capital prospects.
- The company has till Jan. 11, 2023 to comply with Nasdaq's minimum bid price rule.
- Shares of Remark Holdings (MARK) inched 2.1% higher before the bell.
