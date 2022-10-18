Main Street Capital sees quarterly record for NII in Q3, higher NAV

Oct. 18, 2022 9:20 AM ETMain Street Capital (MAIN)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor4 Comments

financial results

Kanmu/iStock via Getty Images

  • Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) stock advanced 2.2% in Tuesday premarket trading after the business development company estimated higher distributable net interest income and net asset value in Q3 versus Q2.
  • Its preliminary estimate of Q3 distributable NII, which is NII before non-cash compensation expense, was $0.87-0.89 a share, a new quarterly record. That's up from $0.78 in the second quarter.
  • The BDC expected NAV to increase to $25.92-25.97 as of September 30, compared with $25.37 at June 30.
  • "As a result of our strong performance, distributable net investment income for the third quarter exceeded our regularly monthly dividends paid by over 25%," said Main Street CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak.
  • Furthermore, its lower middle market portfolio consisted of $111.5M in investments, resulting in a net increase of $84.5M in the cost basis of the portfolio after aggregate repayments of debt principal and return of invested equity capital.
  • Last week, (Oct. 14) Main Street Capital's new commitments in private loan portfolio jump 44% in Q3.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.