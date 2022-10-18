Main Street Capital sees quarterly record for NII in Q3, higher NAV
- Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) stock advanced 2.2% in Tuesday premarket trading after the business development company estimated higher distributable net interest income and net asset value in Q3 versus Q2.
- Its preliminary estimate of Q3 distributable NII, which is NII before non-cash compensation expense, was $0.87-0.89 a share, a new quarterly record. That's up from $0.78 in the second quarter.
- The BDC expected NAV to increase to $25.92-25.97 as of September 30, compared with $25.37 at June 30.
- "As a result of our strong performance, distributable net investment income for the third quarter exceeded our regularly monthly dividends paid by over 25%," said Main Street CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak.
- Furthermore, its lower middle market portfolio consisted of $111.5M in investments, resulting in a net increase of $84.5M in the cost basis of the portfolio after aggregate repayments of debt principal and return of invested equity capital.
- Last week, (Oct. 14) Main Street Capital's new commitments in private loan portfolio jump 44% in Q3.
