AmeriServ Financial GAAP EPS of $0.12, revenue of $14.1M

Oct. 18, 2022 9:22 AM ETAmeriServ Financial, Inc. (ASRV)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • AmeriServ Financial press release (NASDAQ:ASRV): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.12.
  • Revenue of $14.1M (+3.3% Y/Y).
  • Total non-interest income in the third quarter of 2022 decreased by $90,000, or 2.0%, from the prior year's third quarter and for the nine months of 2022 decreased by $630,000, or 4.7%, from the nine months of 2021.
  • Total average loans in the third quarter of 2022 are lower than the 2021 third quarter average by $13.5 million, or 1.4%, while total average loans for the nine months of 2022 were $10.1 million, or 1.0%, lower than the 2021 nine-month level.
  • The Company's net interest income in the third quarter of 2022 increased by $1.3 million, or 14.1%, from the prior year's third quarter and, for the first nine months of 2022, increased by $1.6 million, or 5.7%, when compared to the first nine months of 2021.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.