AmeriServ Financial GAAP EPS of $0.12, revenue of $14.1M
Oct. 18, 2022 9:22 AM ETAmeriServ Financial, Inc. (ASRV)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- AmeriServ Financial press release (NASDAQ:ASRV): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.12.
- Revenue of $14.1M (+3.3% Y/Y).
- Total non-interest income in the third quarter of 2022 decreased by $90,000, or 2.0%, from the prior year's third quarter and for the nine months of 2022 decreased by $630,000, or 4.7%, from the nine months of 2021.
- Total average loans in the third quarter of 2022 are lower than the 2021 third quarter average by $13.5 million, or 1.4%, while total average loans for the nine months of 2022 were $10.1 million, or 1.0%, lower than the 2021 nine-month level.
- The Company's net interest income in the third quarter of 2022 increased by $1.3 million, or 14.1%, from the prior year's third quarter and, for the first nine months of 2022, increased by $1.6 million, or 5.7%, when compared to the first nine months of 2021.
Comments