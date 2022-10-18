Getaround and KAYAK to bring contactless carsharing for travelers

Oct. 18, 2022 9:23 AM ETBooking Holdings Inc. (BKNG), IPVABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA

Friends looking at phone, inside car

Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • Getaround, a digital peer-to-peer carsharing marketplace that had entered a business combination agreement with InterPrivate II Acquisition (NYSE:IPVA) and KAYAK, a travel search engine, part of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) enter a new strategic partnership that integrates Getaround’s market-leading on-demand, contactless carsharing offerings with KAYAK’s platforms and services.
  • The integration enables travelers searching for cars or trucks on KAYAK to conveniently book cars in an hour through Getaround.
  • Getaround is the first KAYAK carsharing partner to provide maximum booking flexibility with its hourly booking model and a fully contactless experience due proprietary Getaround Connect technology.

