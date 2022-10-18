FingerMotion GAAP EPS of -$0.04, revenue of $4.98M

Oct. 18, 2022 9:24 AM ETFingerMotion, Inc. (FNGR)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • FingerMotion press release (NASDAQ:FNGR): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.04.
  • Revenue of $4.98M.
  • Reported quarterly increase in Big Data revenue of $.03 million or 91% compared to Q2 2022 due to a new contract with Pacific Life Re in Asia;
  • Reported quarterly decline in SMS & MMS business revenue of $1.53 million or 42% compared to Q2 2022;
  • Reported quarterly cost of revenue of $4.57 million which was a decrease of $.12 million or 3% compared to Q2 2022;
  • Reported quarterly loss of $1.54 million which was an increase of $.08 million or 6% compared to Q2 2022;

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.