Oct. 18, 2022 9:24 AM ETFingerMotion, Inc. (FNGR)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- FingerMotion press release (NASDAQ:FNGR): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.04.
- Revenue of $4.98M.
- Reported quarterly increase in Big Data revenue of $.03 million or 91% compared to Q2 2022 due to a new contract with Pacific Life Re in Asia;
- Reported quarterly decline in SMS & MMS business revenue of $1.53 million or 42% compared to Q2 2022;
- Reported quarterly cost of revenue of $4.57 million which was a decrease of $.12 million or 3% compared to Q2 2022;
- Reported quarterly loss of $1.54 million which was an increase of $.08 million or 6% compared to Q2 2022;
