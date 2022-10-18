Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) rose 5.6% after activist Starboard Value discussed its stake Web development company at a conference.

Wix (WIX) has significant upside potential and a significant margin expansion opportunity, according to a presentation from Starboard Value. Starboard head Jeff Smith spoke at the 13D Monitor Active-Passive Summit conference in New York City on Tuesday.

"We believe Wix has significant opportunity to improve its growth + profitability," Starboard said in the presentation.

Starboard argued that Wix's (WIX) free cash flow margins can be "significantly" higher than 20% by 2025, according to the presentation.

Smith's comments come after a Reuters report last month that Starboard Starboard Value took a 9% stake in Wix (WIX). Starboard is said to have talked to the Web development company about how it can improve its operations.

The reported Starboard Wix (WIX) stake comes after Starboard also disclosed a stake in GoDaddy (GDDY) late last year and said in a filing at the time that it believed the shares were "undervalued." Smith in late March said that his relationship with GoDaddy (GDDY) had been great since the fund took a position in the website developer.

Late last month Wix.com was upgraded at Oppenheimer, citing activist involvement as "positive catalyst."