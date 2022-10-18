BNP Paribas gets approval for asset management venture in China
Oct. 18, 2022 By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Chinese authorities have approved BNP Paribas's (OTCQX:BNPQF) (OTCQX:BNPQY) (OTCPK:BNPZY) request to form an asset management venture with the Agricultural Bank of China (OTCPK:ACGBY) (OTCPK:ACGBF), Reuters reported Tuesday.
- The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission granted initial approval to allow the two companies to form a joint venture, Reuters said, citing an exchange filing made by AgBank. BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF) will own 51% of the new venture, while AgBank will hold the rest.
- BNP Paribas Asset Management and AgBank's wealth unit ABC Wealth Management will fund the new venture, the filing said.
- China has opened its financial services market to allow foreign firms to own majority interests in businesses in 2019. Last year, Goldman Sachs (GS) won approval for full ownership of its Chinese securities joint venture, and BlackRock (BLK) was allowed to run its own mutual fund business there.
